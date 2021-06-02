Covid 19 coronavirus: Two Air NZ workers were self-isolating after possible exposure

Two Air New Zealand employees are self-isolating after possible exposure to the virus. Photo / Unsplash

Two Air New Zealand workers were isolating and being tested for Covid-19 after potentially being exposed to the virus, but have since been told no action was needed.

"Two of our employees were self-isolating at home after a potential exposure to a COVID-19 case," Air NZ said in a statement.

"ARPHS (Auckland Regional Public Health Service) reviewed the case yesterday and advised no action was required."

