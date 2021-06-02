Covid 19 coronavirus: Two Air NZ workers were self-isolating after possible exposure

Two Air New Zealand workers were isolating and being tested for Covid-19 after potentially being exposed to the virus, but have since been told no action was needed.
"Two of our employees were self-isolating at home after a potential exposure to a COVID-19 case," Air NZ said in a statement.
"ARPHS (Auckland Regional Public Health Service) reviewed the case yesterday and advised no action was required."
- More to come
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield says pandemic 'probably not even halfway through' - NZ ...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: 35 new cases in Fiji - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland falls 23,000 jabs behind vaccine schedule - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Covid positive person from Victoria travelled to New South Wales - NZ Her...