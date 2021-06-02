Covid 19 coronavirus: Two Air NZ ground staff were self-isolating after possible exposure to infected freight crewman

The data-matching system where the Government checks whether MIQ workers are properly tested failed to detect the case of the Grand Millenium security guard, who should have been tested fortnightly but wasn't tested for five months

Two Air New Zealand staffers who are self-isolating had been considered contacts of an infected freight crew member who flew in from Malaysia, it has been revealed.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said one of the inbound freight crew had symptoms and subsequently tested positive.

Today it was revealed two workers employed by our national carrier were isolating and being tested for Covid-19 after potentially being exposed to the virus, but have since been told no action was needed.

Bloomfied said the Air NZ workers were ground-crew workers, and were now considered casual contacts as there was no physical contact, and they were wearing full PPE.

"Two of our employees were self-isolating at home after a potential exposure to a Covid-19 case," Air NZ said in a statement.

"ARPHS [Auckland Regional Public Health Service] reviewed the case yesterday and advised no action was required."