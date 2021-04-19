Covid 19 coronavirus transtasman bubble: PM Jacinda Ardern to front post-Cabinet media conference

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern's weekly post-Cabinet press conference

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon front for questions on the first day of the transtasman travel bubble after the weekly Cabinet meeting with her ministers.

Moments before Ardern was scheduled to take the post-Cabinet podium, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced that Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will visit New Zealand.

It's the first face-to-face Foreign Ministers' consultations since the pandemic began, she said.

Payne's delegation will be in New Zealand from April 21-23.

"Australia is New Zealand's closest and most important international partner," Mahuta said.

Payne's visit symbolised the "success of our respective Covid-19 strategies as we take our first step to reconnect with the world".

The first travel bubble passengers touched down this afternoon and were greeted with songs and dancing at airports.

Many of those arriving are family members who haven't seen their loved ones in more than a year.

Seamus Matamua and his fiancé Auilagi Vaifale have been waiting patiently, and a little nervously, to see Matamua's parents arriving from Sydney.

It's the first time Vaifale will have met them, with the couple marrying in June. "I'm very excited, but a bit nervous," she told the Herald.

This morning Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi revealed new border exemption rules – he said this would help reunite "hundreds" of families.

The news will come as welcome to many, including some of those who rallied outside Parliament earlier this month, urging the Government to "be kind" and allow their family members into the country.

But Faafoi this morning said there would still be "thousands" to whom the exemptions would not apply.

"We absolutely acknowledge that there will be still some people having to live in difficult situations because of the border closures," Faafoi said, adding that "we have to draw the line somewhere".

The new rules apply to the family of critical health workers with families still overseas, as well as a "small number" of other highly skilled workers.

A new exemption is also being created for the families of temporary visa holders, who had a visa to come to New Zealand but had not arrived before the border closed last year.

To be eligible for these new rules, the family member currently in New Zealand must have more than 12 months remaining on their visa.

They can begin applying for the exemption from April 30.