New Zealand

Covid-19 coronavirus: Three key questions about the Aussie bubble and risk

6 minutes to read
Experts say the outbreak risk that comes with opening our border to Australians remains extremely low. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

New Zealand's bubble will grow by another 25 million people when quarantine-free travel with Australia opens on April 19. What will that mean for our Covid-19 risk? Jamie Morton looks at three questions.

Does the bubble change our border risk profile?

Experts say the risk of "bubbling" with Australia remains extremely low.

That's because, like New Zealand, Australia has aggressively pursued an elimination strategy that's cleared the coronavirus

