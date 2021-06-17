Covid-19 coronavirus: Stewart Island weak positive result, Jacinda Ardern to reveal vaccine booking details

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern reveals Covid-19 vaccine national booking system

A person on Stewart Island has returned a weak positive Covid-19 test result.

Officials are now investigating whether it is an historic case or a false positive test result.

As a precaution the Rakiura Rugrats early childhood centre has been closed for the rest of the week.

Stewart Island/Rakiura local board chair Jon Spraggon said he was informed this morning of the existence of the weak positive case and understood it was linked to the preschool community.

Spraggon was told that health officials would be visiting the island this afternoon.

"While the investigation is underway, as a precaution, a local childcare centre is being closed for the rest of the week," the Ministry of Health said.

The centre manager declined to comment.

The ministry said a person with an "indeterminate test result" for Covid in Stewart Island was under investigation to determine whether they were infected or not.



A subsequent repeat test was negative. Their family members had also tested negative.



The results of serology testing were due later today to help provide more information.

Possible local contacts had been asked to isolate until further information was available and a community testing station would open from 1pm today at the island's Community Centre.

"Public Health staff have so far been unable to identify any likely source of infection and given the relative isolation of the community, health authorities currently believe that it is most likely that the person is not a case," the ministry said.

"Given the isolated nature of the community the DHB is putting additional staff on the ground in Stewart Island today to provide testing, primarily for those in the community with symptoms and for anyone linked to the childcare centre.

"Any local residents seeking testing are expected to be able to be accommodated."

PM reveals Covid booking system

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is hosting a press conference to set out the timeframe for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

She said the vaccination programme started by targeting those at high risk, including front line workers at the border.

Other higher risk groups including those aged 65 or over were also continuing to get vaccinated.

The country was nearing completing 1 million vaccine doses, she said.

From the end of July the country would enter a new phase of the progamme when New Zealand received the bulk of its vaccines.

That would allow the programme to broaden "considerably", Ardern said.

However, while more vaccines were coming, they wouldn't all arrive at once.

The bulk should arrive by the end of October, Ardern said.

They would come in weekly shipments and that meant the vaccine programme would be staggered.

The rollout would start by working from the oldest members of the population down to younger members, with priority for the over 65s.

"We've landed on age bands because it is the simplest process used overseas," Ardern said.

And also because people were generally at greater risk the older they were.

When the vaccine programme reached each new phase and age band, those within the age band would receive an invitation, Ardern said.

Today's announcement comes after multiple reports of issues with current booking systems, specifically in Auckland.

On Wednesday, the NZ Herald reported stories of people's records being lost after their first vaccination, centres being booked out until August and people waiting up to eight weeks between their two doses.

‌

Ryan (not his real name) told the Herald his 82-year-old father, who lived with a serious lung condition, was told mid-August was the earliest he could book at the Birkenhead centre, the closest site to his North Shore home.

When Ryan's father asked whether he could get an earlier appointment at another centre, he was allegedly advised it was safer for him to wait, given his health.

It was in stark contrast to Ryan's experience in Rotorua where he contacted his DHB and was vaccinated within four days.

A Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) spokesperson admitted it was possible some people in rollout priority groups 1-3 may be waiting until August for their jab.

However, the spokesperson noted four new community centres would open by the end of June in Albany, Tamaki, Pukekohe and Takanini, which would help.

"If people can be flexible on where they want to be vaccinated then they should be able to get earlier appointments."

The NRHCC recently confirmed all Aucklanders aged 65 and over will receive a Covid vaccination invite by the end of the week.

More than 110,000 people aged 65+ in the Auckland region will have received an invitation by text or email by Friday, health officials announced today.

The invitations will be issued automatically via text message or email, so people will not need to do anything until they receive their invitation.

All remaining Group 3 invitations, including the 164,000 Aucklanders who have underlying health conditions, will be sent by mid-July.