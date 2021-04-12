Covid 19 coronavirus: Security guard travelled on three different buses

Case B, a guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility, was infectious on recent bus trips. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Case B, a guard at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility, was infectious on recent bus trips. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The security guard who tested positive for Covid-19 last week travelled on three different buses, Auckland Public Regional Health has revealed.

Passengers who were on the buses are considered to be casual contacts as the security guard sat away from others and wore a mask.

However, ARPHS is asking people to watch for symptoms and get tested if they become unwell.

Bus journey details:

• Monday 29 March, bus 25 L, taken between 6:19 and 6:44, from St James, Queen St (Stop 7058) to 1530 Dominion Rd, (Stop 8444)

• Saturday 3 April (Easter Saturday), bus 25 L, taken between 17:19 and 17:47, from 1279 Dominion Rd (Stop 8445) to St James, Queen St (Stop 7058)

• Sunday 4 April (Easter Sunday), bus 25 L, taken between 17:13 and 17:38, from 1215 Dominion Rd (Stop 8443) to St James Queen St (Stop 7058).

People who travelled on these buses and used the Covid tracer app will receive a push notification.

ARPHS is also working with Auckland Transport to alert passengers on these buses who had registered their HOP card with their contact details.

This information is from hop card data and reflects the time the case boarded and disembarked the buses. Extra time has been added on either side of each bus trip on the Ministry of Health Location of Interest page to ensure all potential contacts are reached.

Face coverings are still mandatory on public transport.

Auckland Transport says it is continuing to ensure that all public transport is being cleaned throughout its daily service. Face coverings are still mandatory on public transport.

"Buses, trains and ferries are being spot checked, with surfaces being sanitised, and AT has enhanced its cleaning regime to include antimicrobial protection fogging (spraying) of facilities," AT said.

The guard was working at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility when he was infected. He tested positive last week and the strain was linked back to a cleaner who was infected at the hotel last month.

A second guard tested positive yesterday. The pair worked a shift together over the Easter break.

In addition to the bus rides the guard visited four locations of interest: two bakeries, a dairy and a cellphone retailer, all in Mt Roskill. They are:

• Bikanervala Bakery, White Swan Rd - April 7 - 1.30pm to 2.30pm

• Bake and Beans, 1484 Dominion Rd – April 1, April 2, April 6 - 4.30pm to 5.30pm

• Terminus Dairy, 1484 Dominion Rd – March 31, April 1, April 6, April 7 - 4.30pm to 5.30pm

• White Swan Mobile, 151 White Swan Rd – March 29 - 3.30pm to 4.30pm

The symptoms of Covid-19 include one or more of the following:

• a new or worsening cough fever (at least 38C) shortness of breath a sore throat sneezing and runny nose temporary loss of smell.

• Some people may have less typical symptoms such as only: fever, diarrhoea, headache, muscle pain, nausea/vomiting, or confusion/irritability.

Anyone who has shown these symptoms, or who develops them, should free phone Healthline for advice (0800 358 5453) and arrange to get tested.