Covid-19 coronavirus: Reaction and what lockdown level 4 means for you

August 17 2021 Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – from 11.59pm tonight.

KEY POINTS

• New Zealand is going into lockdown for three days from 11.59pm. Auckland and Coromandel will be in lockdown for seven days.

• A 58-year-old Devonport man tested positive today after visiting a GP yesterday. He was infectious from August 12.

• The man, who isn't vaccinated, and his wife travelled to Coromandel over the weekend. His wife is fully vaccinated.

• There is no obvious link to the border at this stage.

• While results of genome testing won't be back until tomorrow it is being treated as a Delta case.

• There are 23 locations of interest, 10 in Auckland and 13 in Coromandel.

• Testing centres open until 8pm tonight.

New Zealand moves into Alert Level 4 from 11:59 tonight for three days after a 58-year-old Devonport man tested positive for Covid. Here's reaction to this afternoon's announcement and what it means for you.

Public health

People with vaccine bookings for tomorrow were asked to stand down for now. There has been some work done to prepare vaccination centres for such a scenario but there was still some time needed to ensure they were fully safe, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The Ministry of Health is reminding all New Zealanders of the basic public health measures of mask wearing, hand washing and using the Covid Tracer app.

The Prime Minister's office has also urged people to follow the following public health guidelines:

Stay home if you are sick, call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice about getting tested. Keep on scanning QR codes. Wear a face covering on public transport and when you can't keep a two-metre distance from others. Practice good hygiene – wash hands often.

Council facilities

Auckland Council facilities will be temporarily closed to the public from Wednesday August 18.

Facilities including libraries, pools, leisure centres, early childcare centres, community venues and playgrounds will all be closed for the next seven days. Some public toilets will remain open.

Auckland Council's public wi-fi at council libraries will be switched off and drinking fountains will also be unavailable under alert level 4.

Hospitality

Hospitality chief executive Julie White said lockdown was yet another blow for sector businesses that have been hit very hard by lockdowns over the past 17 months.

"This will be another big blow for struggling businesses, though they're not the only ones, and we know it's necessary.

"Hospitality New Zealand met with our counterparts in Australia last week, so we know first-hand just how dire things are there as they deal with the Delta variant, and we want to avoid that. So there's no alternative but to go into level 4, however much that's going to hurt.

"We were warned by the Government a level 4 lockdown would give us the best chance of stopping community spread of Delta, and the consequences of not moving immediately are not worth thinking about.

"Hospitality New Zealand will be supporting our members, and particularly those in Auckland who have struggled through three previous lockdowns, as best we can through the coming days."

Education

Auckland Primary Principals' Association president Stephen Lethbridge said schools around the city would be looking at their alert level response plans to ensuring they were prepared as they waited for further news.

Just this morning schools across the country were reminded to be ready for things to change at short notice.

Secretary of Education Iona Holsted said although "we're all still enjoying Alert Level 1 across the country", it was concerning to see the Delta variant sweeping the globe.

Schools should check they were ready if things change, particularly if they were linked to a confirmed case, Holsted wrote.

They should check they had up-to-date contact information for all students, staff and parents. They could also be made to shut down for three days or longer with "little or no warning", and should be ready for distance learning.

Public transport

Anyone using public transport, or who cannot socially distance in public spaces, is being advised to wear a mask as a precaution by the Ministry of Health.

Congested traffic near Greenlane. Photo /Waka Kotahi

Supermarket shopping

People are being urged not to panic buy groceries this evening.

Long queues are already swamping checkouts and online shopping websites appear to be crashing. Home delivery time slots are booking out fast, with one person claiming the next available time to have their groceries delivered is Saturday.

Police said it will be increasing visibility at supermarkets to "provide both workers and the public with reassurance".

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin urged customers to "keep calm".

"We'd ask customers to wear a mask when you're shopping in our stores as an extra precaution, and use the contact tracing app as you come in.

"All of our stores are open and we will have physical distancing measures in place, as well as extra cleaning and hygiene practises.

"We're seeing extra demand for online shopping and remind everyone that all our stores are open and there is plenty of food and other groceries so there's no need to buy more than you need."

Lines are forming at Three Kings Countdown. Photo / Supplied

