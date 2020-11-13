Covid 19 coronavirus: Queues at Auckland testing sites including Northcote

There are long queues of cars at Covid-19 testing stations - including more than 30 vehicles lined up in Northcote before opening.
One woman is trying again to get tested after giving up after hours-long waits at testing sites yesterday.
More than 30 vehicles were lined up at the Northcote community testing centre on College Rd, before it opened at 8.30am. The first person arrived about 7.15am.
Delays yesterday caused considerable frustration among some people seeking to get tested, leading to some giving up, but regional health authorities have defended both the opening hours and staffing levels.
Yesterday a spokesperson for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (the Waitematā, Auckland and Counties Manukau DHBs Covid-19 response) acknowledged high demand.
People are being reminded they can get a Covid-19 test for free at their family GP, and at designated GP clinics and Auckland Urgent Care clinics (always call before arriving). Healthline is available for advice on 0800 358 5453.
"We want to remind people that pop-up CTCs [community testing centres] are activated to supplement our other testing opening – including six permanent CTCs and general practices and urgent care clinics throughout the city. We encourage people to find the option that best suits them by visiting www.arphs.health.nz/public-health-topics/covid-19/where-to-get-tested."
"Pop-up" testing sites in central Auckland include the Doctors Quaymed Britomart, at Freyberg Place and 72 Fanshawe St.
Some community testing centres, including Health New Lynn and the Ōtara Community Testing Centre, are closed on Saturdays, including today.
Anyone who has cold or flu symptoms should get a test and stay at home until getting back a negative test result.
The Ministry of Health is also asking for people who were at the following locations on the dates listed to get a test, even if they don't have any symptoms:
• Mezze Bar on November 5.
• Liquor.Com bottle store, Queen St, on November 5.
• Red Pig Restaurant on November 7.
• Smith and Caughey's Queen Street on November 7.
• Sunny Town China Taste Restaurant on November 8 and 9.
• Starbucks Queen Street November on 8 and 9.
• The Gateau House on November 8.
• A-Z Collection on November 8, 9, 11.
• The Vincent, November 7-12
• Auckland City Doctors on November 10.
• AUT Student Hub on 10 November
University of Auckland physics professor and Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy has urged Aucklanders with symptoms to get tested over the weekend, particularly those living or working centrally.
"We do need to keep those testing rates up, locate those cases if they're out there and make sure that they're in isolation and not out there spreading the virus.
"Let's get those testing rates up above 10,000 over the weekend - I think that would be great."