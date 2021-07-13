Covid 19 coronavirus: Pregnant New Zealander stranded in NSW gets ticket on mercy flight

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the government 'lost control' of Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak. Video / Sunrise

By Kate Gregan, RNZ

A pregnant New Zealander who has been stranded in Sydney will return home after being granted an exemption for a mercy flight.

Carol Taupau, who has been stuck in Sydney since flying there for her aunt's funeral in June, is 26 weeks pregnant, has two young children at home and can't work remotely.

After initially being told she wouldn't qualify for a priority seat, Taupau received the positive news yesterday afternoon.

"I am very relieved," she said.

Taupau was initially told by the Government's call centre that she would not qualify for an urgent or exceptional need exemption, but to fill out a form anyway.

"I just saw the top half of the message and it said my application was approved, I was really, really overwhelmed. I just couldn't believe that I got approved," she said.

Mercy flights from New South Wales began on Tuesday, with travellers heading into managed isolation upon arrival.

Taupau said her family waiting for her back in Auckland are also ecstatic that she's coming home.

"I'm looking forward to coming out of isolation just before my son's 5th birthday celebration… I am very happy."

She will fly to New Zealand later today.