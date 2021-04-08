Covid 19 coronavirus: PM to front media after influx of MIQ Covid cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a media conference in Auckland at 2.30pm to reveal how the Government will respond to travellers from high-risk Covid countries.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a media conference in Auckland at 2.30pm to reveal how the Government will respond to travellers from high-risk Covid countries.

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Covid cases are spiking again, particularly in India and Brazil, and New Zealand is not immune, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern noted that 17 of the 23 new cases in managed isolation announced today had arrived from India.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today revealed 19 people in managed isolation facilities had been diagnosed with active Covid-19 cases overnight, including 16 who had travelled from India.

The other three positive cases arrived from Pakistan, Egypt and England.

All travelled through the United Arab Emirates en route to New Zealand.

The influx of cases followed news of a new Auckland community case after a worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation and quarantine facility also tested positive.

Experts, such as University of Otago public health researcher Nick Wilson, had earlier been calling for tougher entry conditions on those arriving from so-called red zone countries where Covid was spreading freely.

And Bloomfield said today's high number of MIQ Covid cases was significant.

The ministry was now looking at additional measures to help stop Covid transmission during flights between India and New Zealand, and travellers might also have to isolate in India while awaiting pre-departure tests, he said.

Bloomfield didn't rule out halting flights from India and said health teams could also look at putting travellers from high-risk countries into one MIQ facility.

The Ministry of Health had reported 146 new Covid cases at the border between March 1 and April 7.

Only four of those cases flew on direct flights from the US, and five American returnees arrived via Asia, the Spinoff reported.

Of the remainder, 94 came from India and 14 from Europe.

Nearly all the cases from India and Europe arrived in New Zealand on flights that transited in the UAE, Singapore or Qatar.

Despite that, only two international air routes - from San Francisco and Los Angeles - were deemed high risk.

Wilson told the Spinoff that designating only those two routes as high risk didn't make sense.

"There is an increased risk from not having stricter rules applied to all air routes from red zone countries. They should all be raised to the San Francisco and LA standard and then higher still," he said.