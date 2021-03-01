Covid-19 coronavirus: Person who flew from Auckland taken to Queenstown hospital

A passenger who flew from Auckland to Queenstown earlier today was taken straight from the plane into hospital in an ambulance, with "mild flu-like symptoms".

The person flew on Air New Zealand flight NZ611 early this morning, alongside what Queenstown Airport corporate and community affairs general manager Sara Irvine described as a "relatively small number of passengers on board", due to alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland.

They were met at Queenstown airport by an ambulance and taken straight to Lakes District Hospital.

The person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. Photo / File

"The Ministry of Health has been made aware and will be following up with the passenger and their travelling companions," Irvine said, quoted by Stuff.

According to St John spokesman Gerard Campbell, the person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Anyone feeling unwell is asked not to travel and, even if they are not travelling, they are asked not to enter the terminal at Queenstown Airport.

Aucklanders have been advised to "take level 3" with them if they leave the city during lockdown.