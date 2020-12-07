Covid-19 coronavirus: One new case in managed isolation

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield during a Covid-19 response update in November. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation.

There are no new community cases.

Today's case arrived on 4 December from the United Kingdom via Hong Kong.

According to the Ministry of Health, they tested positive upon arrival and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, so the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 56.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,723.

"At this stage of New Zealand's response to Covid-19 we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities," a spokesperson said today.

"We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place."

To reflect this, the Ministry is reducing the frequency of media updates to four times a week – currently scheduled to be on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

"The Ministry's website will be updated with case numbers in line with these media updates."

On those days, the Ministry will report cases that have tested positive in managed isolation in the preceding days since the last update.

"The public can be assured that the Ministry will report any significant development, including any case emerging in the community, sooner if required."

The new arrangement will begin as of Wednesday, today's statement said.

There are now 2,395,000 registered users of the NZ COVID Tracer app.

Poster scans have reached 134,292,215 and users have created 5,407,554 manual diary entries.

The Ministry of Health says there were 5530 Covid-19 tests yesterday, which brings the total number of tests to 1,309,992.

Although there were no new cases yesterday, on Saturday the ministry advised that there were nine new cases.

Eight of those announced on Saturday were active cases, which are contained, and the other was a historical case.

Of the eight, half were travelling separately, and arrived on November 30 from the United States.