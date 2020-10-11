Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in managed isolation, one million tests now processed

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There is one new case of Covid-19 - in managed isolation - today.

The person has been in a managed isolation facility since arrival, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The person arrived from India on September 26.

"They have tested positive at our Auckland quarantine facility, having previously been identified as a close contact of two earlier confirmed cases," the ministry said.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1515.

There are no additional recovered cases today.

New Zealand's total number of active cases is now 45. All are imported cases.

There are no active community cases of Covid-19 and no one is in hospital with coronavirus.

More than 1 million Covid-19 tests have now been processed in New Zealand.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says reaching the million test mark is significant.

"The milestone of a million tests reflects a sustained team effort.

"I want to recognise everyone who has been tested to date, and the skilled workforce carrying out this testing.

"Each one of those tests has contributed to our knowledge about the virus and its prevalence in New Zealand. To everyone who has been part of the process, I want to acknowledge and thank you for your contribution. You have made a difference.

"Testing will continue to be a cornerstone of our collective response to Covid-19."

Four cases were reported yesterday. Two of those arrived from South Africa, via Dubai, on September 29. The pair were in the Sudima in Rotorua and were being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The other two cases were from Iran, arriving via Dubai, on October 5.

They were also in Rotorua and being moved to the Jet Park facility in Auckland.

With the All Blacks taking on Australia in the first Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington this afternoon, the ministry is hoping punters will be cautious.

It will be one of the largest-scale public events since the country moved to level 1 last week.

The ministry is urging fans to keep wearing masks and try to keep a safe distance from strangers.

New Zealand's last community cases of the virus were announced to have recovered earlier this week.