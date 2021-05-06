Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in managed isolation, concern mounts over second Sydney community patient

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announces a new community case of Covid-19 has been identified in Sydney. Video / NSW Health

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today.

The Ministry of Health said there were also three cases being investigated as historical infections.

"The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 28."

Today's update comes as authorities in Australia wait to see if more positive cases arise after a man in his 50s in the community tested positive for the virus yesterday - despite having no links to the border.

The man's wife has also tested positive for the virus.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced restrictions on gatherings in households as Sydney grapples with the community outbreak.

For the next three days masks are complusory in indoor venues and no gatherings larger than 20 people are allowed in residential homes.

New Zealand officials say they remain in contact with their Australian counterparts on the case.

"Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, self-isolate and be tested as soon as possible," the ministry said.

"Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times should follow New South Wales health advice regarding isolation and testing, and should not travel to New Zealand. The ministry has requested airlines communicate this message to anyone before flying to New Zealand from New South Wales."

The public health assessment of the risk remained low, the ministry said.

"We expect to be able to provide a further update on the situation in Sydney later today."

Three new cases were identified in New Zealand yesterday - all of them in managed isolation facilities in Auckland.

They include a person who arrived from the US on Monday and tested positive for Covid-19 on the first day.

The second case is a returnee from the United Arab Emirates on April 30 and who tested positive for the virus on their day 3 test.

While the third person is another traveller from the UAE who touched down on April 20. They tested positive on the first day of testing.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE



A total of 217,603 people have received their first doses of the vaccine, an increase of 45,039 from last Wednesday’s figure of 172,564.



A total of 87,297 people have received a second dose and are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/WR4nwecGXx — Unite against COVID-19 (@covid19nz) May 5, 2021

Five people who tested positive to Covid previously had since recovered, officials said.

And as of yesterday, the total number of active cases was 25. The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is at 2273.

Since the first day of this year, there have been 53 historical cases of Covid out of a total of 457 cases.

Because of the new positive Covid case in Sydney, there were concerns that they may put a pause on the current quarantine-free travel between Sydney and New Zealand or other parts of Australia.

Kiwi health officials are continuing to monitor the Sydney case; after a number of locations of interest were posted.

Sydney risk 'low'

The Ministry of Health said their assessment of it being a public health risk to New Zealand was low.

"On that basis, the ministry does not - at this stage - recommend any change in quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia."

A man in his 50s, in Sydney, tested positive for Covid despite no links to the border. Photo / AP

Authorities did, however, urge anyone now in New Zealand who had visited any of those locations of interest in Sydney, at the specified times, to contact Healthline (0800 611 116), self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

The locations of interest can be found at the NSW Government Health website.