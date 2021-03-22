Covid 19 coronavirus: Officials to update on new cases and testing numbers

There has not been a community case in New Zealand since February 28.

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are eight new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation announced today.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 63.

Today's new cases are in travellers from India, Britain and Ethiopia.

The Ministry of Health also today reported that there is one new historical case. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious

There has not been a community case in New Zealand since February 28.

Yesterday there was 58 people infected with Covid in managed isolation facilities.

This included eight new cases between Friday and Sunday.

Four were caught through day 0/1 testing – two were from Papua New Guinea, via Australia, one was from Ireland, via Qatar and the other was from India via the United Arab Emirates.

The other four were caught through routine testing at MIQ.

That means the total number of total confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the beginning of the pandemic is 2097.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 58.

Despite the fact there are no community cases, health officials continue to process many tests.

On Friday, for example, there were 5223 tests processed – the day before there were 4166.

Health officials will this afternoon provide an update of testing numbers, as well as overall Covid-19 figures.

Their update comes ahead of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 4pm post-Cabinet press conference.

She is expected to reveal more details about Cabinet's decision on the next steps on the transtasman travel bubble with Australia.

This morning, she told TVNZ that officials will look at various issues to make sure the system is a safe one for both countries, which continue to work to keep Covid-19 out.

"I have said that it is close - that we do expect to be in the position to open up the bubble soon."

Ardern said the initial country-to-country negotiations had turned to state-by-state discussions as the earlier process had taken too long.

"We've had 12 gatherings of our officials, between the two countries, to work on a country-to-country arrangement.

"We've since said: 'Look, let's just move state by state because it's actually just taking a bit too much work, a bit too difficult to get that country-to-country arrangement'.

"Let's just operate as Australia has been operating with us. That's helping to speed this up."