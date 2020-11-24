Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ Post not taking signatures for parcels delivered to Auckland CBD

New Zealand Post delivery partners do not need to collect signatures for parcels delivered to Auckland CBD amid fears surrounding Covid-19.

Another delivery service, Freightways, says it has delivery protocols against the virus in place but will never leave a parcel unattended without authority.

NZ Post signature-required parcels need exactly that, a signature from someone at the address the parcel is sent to for everywhere in New Zealand.

If customers are unable to collect a signature, a card should be left so a customer can collect the item or arrange redelivery for a time that suits them.

The only exception is within the Auckland CBD where it is following a contactless delivery process, an NZ Post spokesperson says.

The service has a range of other secure delivery options available, including the ability to have parcels directed to parcel collect locations.

Kiwis should make plans to ensure their parcels aren't left unattended after delivery.

There are around 300 of the NZ Post collection locations throughout New Zealand, including at some Countdown supermarkets.

"Customers can also text us to re-direct delivery if you get held up and aren't going to be home in time to collect it," the spokesperson said.

"Customers can even tell us the exact spot where you want us to leave your parcel, for example 'on the back porch under the BBQ cover' and our delivery people will make sure it's safely tucked away."

General manager of Freightways express packaging division Steve Wells it has Covid-19 protocols in place to keep delivery partners and customers safe.

However, he says parcels will not be left unattended without authority.

Freightways, whose partners include NZ Couriers, Post Haste, SUB60, and DX Mail, will make sure someone is home to receive a parcel.

Alternatively, partners will leave cards for customers to indicate an alternative delivery point, advise to leave it unattended, or to collect it from the depot at a convenient time.

Police say presents sent in the post are more likely to be stolen at this time of year given the number of parcels being delivered for Christmas.

Parcels are easy targets for thieves if they are left on front doorsteps or in apartment building common areas.

If an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don't know or if you see a car following a courier van, police say you should report it, along with any other suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, NZ Post encourages customers to contact them as soon as possible if they do not receive a parcel they are expecting.

It also encourages Kiwis to take extra steps against theft after delivery, such as installing a lock on their letterbox.

It also apologised for any instances where the service it promises has not been provided and encouraged affected Kiwis to contact them.

Police's advice for keeping parcels safe includes:

• Get packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address;

• If you do have deliveries made to your home, make sure you're going to be home to sign for them or have a secure location where they can be left;

• Make sure your delivery instructions are clear and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box;

• If you're not going to be home when the parcel is delivered, arrange to collect your parcel from the depot, or have the parcel redirected to the address of someone you trust;

• Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passersby can't see if you've been buying expensive items.