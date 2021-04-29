Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Northland-based Indians worry about families in their Covid-ravaged homeland

3 minutes to read
India is fighting a devastating second wave of Covid-19 that is killing thousands each day. Video / AP

India is fighting a devastating second wave of Covid-19 that is killing thousands each day. Video / AP

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Basant Nailwal is heartbroken, having to rely on the generosity of his friends in India to help care for his father and older brother who both tested positive for Covid.

The Whangārei chef hails from

Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.