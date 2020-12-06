Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases in New Zealand today

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Three previously reported cases have now recovered, meaning the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 56.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1722.

The Ministry of Health says there were 5530 Covid-19 tests yesterday, which brings the total number of tests to 1,309,992.

There are now 2,394,300 registered users of the Covid-19 tracer app, and there have been 133,782,991 poster scans to date.

There have been 5,389,423 manual diary entries, the ministry reports.

There were nine new cases yesterday, all in managed isolation.

That followed Friday's news that there were no new cases that day – the first no new cases day since October 19.

Eight of those announced on Saturday were active cases, which are contained, and the other was a historical case.

Of the eight, half were travelling separately, and arrived on November 30 from the United States.

They tested positive at routine day three testing. All have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Yesterday's update revealed that 11 previously reported cases had recovered , which brought New Zealand's total number of active cases to 59.

As New Zealand winds down for the summer break, the Ministry of Health is warning Kiwis not to become complacent.

"With the countdown on until Christmas, the ministry asks that anyone hosting a party for staff ensures that everyone who is attending is well," it said in a statement this week.

"If anyone who was planning to attend is unwell, please consider how you can include them in your celebrations via video call or other means that ensure they can take part while everyone is kept safe."

‌