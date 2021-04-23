Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases in MIQ or the community

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are no new cases of CVovid-19 - either in the community or in managed isolation.

However, he number of close and close plus contacts of the border worker who tested positive on Tuesday has now increased to 36 - up from 31 yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said the number has increased again as the person worked three shifts during their infectious period with a number of colleagues.

All 36 close contacts have been contacted and are self-isolating. Of them, 21 have returned negative tests. The ministry is still awaiting results on the remainder.

There have been no new community cases since the person was announced with Covid-19 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is now one, while 48 previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 32.

There were three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation yesterday.

One arrived in New Zealand in April from India and tested positive on day 17 after coming into contact with another case, reported on April 7.

Another new case arrived from Jordan on April 20, testing positive immediately after showing symptoms.

The ministry should also detail more about the origin of the third case as it was yesterday yet to be determined.

The only detail known so far is that the person arrived in New Zealand on April 17 and tested positive on day 3.

In Auckland on Saturday four community testing centres at Northcote, Henderson, Balmoral and Wiri will be open. The Balmoral community testing centre will also be open Sunday and Monday.

Testing is also available at after-hours general practices and urgent care clinics over the long weekend.

The country's total number of confirmed cases is now 2244.

The total number of tests carried out nationwide is now 1,992,707.