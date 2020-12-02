Covid 19 Coronavirus: Nine new cases in managed isolation

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Of the nine new border cases, four are active cases and five are historical cases.

Of the active cases:

• One case arrived in New Zealand on November 29 from the United Kingdom. This person tested positive at day 3 routine testing and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• Two cases who travelled together arrived in New Zealand on November 21 from Qatar (further travel details pending). These people tested positive at day 12 routine testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

• One case arrived in New Zealand on November 30 from the United States. This person tested positive at day 3 routine testing and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Of the historical cases:

• Two members of the Pakistan men's cricket team we reported yesterday as under investigation tested positive at day 6 routine testing. These people are confirmed as having historical infections, and will be counted in our total as they have not been counted overseas.

• One case arrived in New Zealand on November 17 from Germany via Singapore. This person tested positive on day 12 testing. Further investigation indicates this is a historical case.

• Two cases, who travelled independently, arrived in New Zealand on November 18 from the Netherlands via Singapore. These people tested positive on day 12 testing. Further investigation indicates they are both historical cases.

Wednesday's cases

Yesterday another member of the touring Pakistan Cricket team was the only new case of Covid-19 detected in managed isolation.

There were no community cases.

An infected Pakistan cricket squad member was one of the three cases previously reported as under investigation. There are still two cases under investigation.

The team has not yet been cleared to train. That will only happen once the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19. They were due to play their first T20 match against New Zealand on December 18.

There are currently 72 active cases in New Zealand.

The country's total number of confirmed cases stands at 1704.

Meanwhile, all close contacts of cases identified as part of the November quarantine cluster have now completed their scheduled testing - and all have returned negative test results.

All six cases in the cluster were linked via the genome of their Covid-19 infection, and the NZ Defence Force worker - the index case - was linked via the genome of his infection to recent returnees in the Auckland quarantine facility.

"Extensive investigations to determine an epidemiological connection" between the defence force worker, known as case A, and a woman working in an inner city clothing store, known as case D, were yet to yield results, said the health ministry.

The investigation included a review of CCTV footage, but was unable to identify significant contact between the defence worker and the woman.

This cluster will close 28 days from the date when the last case in the cluster has recovered and been released from isolation, the ministry said.

