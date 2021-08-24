Covid-19 coronavirus: Nine AUT students now infected, more Auckland locations of interest added

More students at AUT in Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19 and the city campues now has numerous contact tracing locations of interest. Photo / Alex Burton

More students at AUT in Auckland have tested positive for Covid-19 and the city campues now has numerous contact tracing locations of interest. Photo / Alex Burton

Nine students at AUT in Auckland have now tested positive for Covid-19.

The university this afternoon said it was aware of nine confirmed cases, but of those people, one was not on campus while infectious.

More information was being sought on three other students.

AUT added another 14 locations of interest today, bringing the total to 29 locations.

A student hub, library and lab were added today.

A politics lecture, criminal justice lecture, and library on the university's city campus were added yesterday as locations of interest.

‌

An AUT spokeswoman previously said if staff or students were identified as close contacts, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) would provide advice on what to do next.

The list of AUT locations of interest Is available here.