New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand Herald Our Heroes Award 2020 winner: The Whānau of 5 Million

16 minutes to read

The Whānau of 5 Million, including the Pua family - Adrienne, Nat, Alexander and Kiko - of Papatoetoe, are Our Heroes for 2020. Photo / Amu Alexander-Pua

NZ Herald

Catherine Richards remembers the day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the country we'd all be going into alert level 4 lockdown for at least a month, dramatically changing almost every aspect of New Zealanders lives

