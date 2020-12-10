Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Tom Ford interview: The designer on Zoom calls, Percy Pigs and how loungewear makes him feel 'vulnerable'

8 minutes to read

Tom Ford attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

The Times
By: Laura Craik

Despite a year of personal grief and tough business decisions, Tom Ford, fashion's most fabulous man, is still as entertaining as ever.

Given his notorious penchant for perfection — this is a man who rearranges

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.