Singapore Cruise to Nowhere halted by Covid positive passenger

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas carried a greatly reduced passenger load for the 'Covid safe' cruise. Photo / Supplied

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas has returned to port in Singapore three days into a circular 'Cruise to Nowhere' – following a passenger testing positive for Covid-19.

The cruise company had only just resumed itineraries in the City State last Thursday, but was stopped short by the health incident.

The ship which had implemented a number of measures designed to prevent outbreaks of the disease left port on Monday as part of the "safe cruising" scheme.

The massive 4,905 guest Quantum of the Seas was carrying a reduced compliment of 1680 guests and 1448 crew according to The Straits Times, allowing for onboard distancing. The cruise also insisted on proof of a negative test result for Covid-19 for all crew and passengers, prior to boarding.

However the case was identified by the ship's medical staff, seeking treatment for diarrhoea , but was tested for Covid as part of on-board protocols. Royal Caribbean identified her as an 83-year-old Singaporean national.

Announcement by the captain of Quantum Of The Seas informing passengers of the positive casehttps://t.co/yBgL8VgUGf — Eric Cheng (@yperic) December 9, 2020

"We identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals have subsequently tested negative for the virus," said the company in a statement.

"That we were able to quickly identify this single case and take immediate action is a sign that the system is working as it was designed to do," it said.

The company which unveiled a new health pledge for the sailings promised a range of Covid precautions, including continued daily temperature checks and rapid covid tests as part of medical evaluations.

Local media has reported that an additional Royal Caribbean cruise departure scheduled to depart on Thursday, will go ahead as planned.

On 3 December the cruise company celebrated the partnership with the Singaporean government in trialling the 'pilot cruises', with a pledge from managing director Angie Stephen pledging a "commitment to providing our guests with the safest possible cruise experience."