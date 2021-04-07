Covid 19 coronavirus: New scientist group to advise Govt on vaccine rollout, border changes

There have been 90,200 vaccines administered to date. A total of 19,273 people have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

There have been 90,200 vaccines administered to date. A total of 19,273 people have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

By RNZ

The Government has established a new scientific advisory group to advise it on crucial Covid-19 decisions, including any changes at the border and the ongoing vaccine rollout.

One of its first tasks will be to advise on a vaccine target.

The six-person group will be headed by epidemiologist Professor Sir David Skegg, and will be in place until mid next year.

Sir David Skegg. Photo / Otago Daily Times, File

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said having the group was to ensure future decisions were "informed by the best available scientific evidence and strategic public health advice".

That would include looking at vaccination rates and scenarios should the borders reopen, interpreting scientific data for any decisions around the border, public health protections and consideration of the "residual risk of the non-immunised population and the associated health system capacity needs" once the border's open.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said that could help inform decisions like how much of the population needs to be vaccinated before border settings can be relaxed, "evidence for transmission blocking properties of the vaccine, strategic public health controls when the borders reopen and public health responses to any new variants that aren't covered by our current vaccine options".

Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

But the final call would always rest with ministers, she said.

"All of those decisions are decisions that Cabinet takes and obviously that doesn't change.

‌

"But they will have an opportunity to feed directly and through myself and Minister Hipkins to Cabinet and they will be incredibly important, but those decisions are so important that we are trying to get a range of different information from within and outside government."

One early piece of advice she said she would be keen to share was "how do we even think about a vaccination target?"

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Ropata Health in Lower Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

"That seems to me something we don't need detailed modelling to be able to answer, but we do want a credible voice and saying, how will we approach this work early on?"

The group will report to her and Hipkins, and will also be expected to explain the science behind decisions made by Cabinet ministers to the public.

The group's members:

Professor Sir David Skegg - a well-known epidemiologist and public health physician, he served as a special adviser to Parliament's Epidemic Response Committee and has been an advisor to the World Health Organisation in Geneva for more than three decades.

Dr Nikki Turner - a specialist in immunisation, primary healthcare and preventative child health.

Professor Philip Hill - an epidemiologist with expertise in infectious diseases and research.

Dr Maia Brewerton - lead clinician at the Department of Clinical Immunology and Allergy at Auckland Hospital.

Professor David Murdoch - an infectious diseases expert and the Dean of the University of Otago, Christchurch.

Dr Ella Iosua - a biostatistical expert at the University of Otago.

Rodney Jones (Special Advisor).

Shaun Hendy (Special Advisor).