Covid-19 coronavirus: New locations of interest relating to Auckland community cases revealed

More locations of interest relating to the latest Auckland February community cases have been released by the Ministry of Health.

The new locations include a fast food outlet, a shoe shop and an electronics store.

The new locations are:

• Subway Ōtara - 15 Feb - 12.30pm-1.30pm

• JB Hi-Fi Manukau - 14 Feb - 1.30pm-2.45pm

• Skechers Manukau - 14 Feb - 2.00pm-3.00pm

• Westfield Manukau City Mall - 14 Feb - 1.30pm-3.30pm

• McDonald's Cavendish Dr - 13 Feb -11.30am-4.15pm

The new locations join the already announced list of locations of interest relating to the Auckland cases below.

The new locations come as another family member of the two Papatoetoe High School students who tested positive today has also been confirmed as a case.

There are five people in that household.

They are currently all isolating at home.

The new case was announced at a press conference this afternoon fronted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Bloomfield confirmed one of today's cases was a McDonald's worker.

The person worked at the fast food chain's Cavendish Dr store, which is now on the list of locations of interest.

In a statement, a McDonald's spokesperson said the store was closed immediately for a deep clean.

"We received notification from the Auckland District Health Board Wednesday afternoon of a McDonald's staff member who has tested positive for Covid-19," they said.

The person had worked a shift on Saturday afternoon, prior to the change to alert level 3, they said.

"We have responded immediately and followed DHB and Ministry of Health instructions.

"Staff are being provided detailed information and support. Any staff who worked at the same time have been advised to isolate and get tested."

Since the move to alert level 3 on Sunday evening that restaurant has operated for Drive-Thru and delivery only, and at heightened levels of hygiene and distancing, they said.

"This includes the use of masks, protective screens and contactless service."

Meanwhile, Bloomfield said it was "reassuring" all the new cases were linked and were identified through contact tracing.

They have been in isolation since Monday.

Two other new community cases were announced earlier today.

Bloomfield said "we should be encouraged" that all cases have clear epidemiological links.

The new cases are being interviewed at home in "strict isolation" and the Health Ministry will release more locations of interest this afternoon.

Bloomfield said the two new cases at Papatoetoe High School announced earlier today were not at school when the were infectious but it will remain closed until Monday.

All students and staff will need a negative test result before returning to school.