Covid 19 coronavirus: New location of interest for Auckland cases

A new location has today been added to the list of places visited by the latest two Covid community cases in Auckland.

It is the ASB Westfield Albany Branch, the Ministry of Health says.

Anyone who was at the branch between 9.16am and 9.33am on January 16 should stay home and get tested as soon as possible, after calling Healthline.

There was also update to the date for the visit to the ASB Wairau Valley branch, which occurred between 2.06 pm and 2.09 pm on January 20. Anyone who visited this branch at the same time should also stay home and get tested, after calling Healthline.

In total there are 19 locations of interest relating to the cases, a North Shore father and daughter who are now in quarantine.

The pair have the South African variant of Covid-19.

They recently returned to New Zealand and left managed isolation at Auckland's Pullman Hotel on January 15.

The Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility is under the microscope after three people were infected during managed isolation - the father and daughter, and a Northland woman, whose positive test this week after she left the Pullman raised the alarm about the quarantine failure.

No other community cases have been detected since, but the Pullman Hotel is now closed to new arrivals while an investigation is under way into how the virus spread.

The other 17 locations of interest for the Auckland cases are:

• DaHua Supermarket Northcote: 26 January 12.57pm-1.45pm

Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline

• Tai Ping Supermarket, Northcote: 26 January 12.57pm-1.45pm

Stay home and get tested on 31 January, call Healthline

• Caltex Orewa 25 January 2.15 pm-2.30 pm

Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline

• Pak'nSave Silverdale: 25 January 2.35pm-3.02pm

Stay home and get tested on 30 January, call Healthline

• Tai Ping Supermarket Albany: 24 January12pm-1pm

Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline

• Farmers in Westfield Shopping Centre Albany: 24 January 11.29am-12.08pm

Stay home and get tested on 29 January, call Healthline

• New World Orewa: 23 January12.30pm-1.30pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• Hickeys Pharmacy, Orewa: 23 January 12.30pm-1.30pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• Pak'nSave Silverdale: 21 January 1.37pm-1.53pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• BBQ King Albany:18 January 5pm-9 pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• Caltex Orewa:18 January1pm-1.30pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• BBQ King Albany: 18 January 12.30pm-3pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• Pak'nSave Silverdale: 18 January 12pm-12.30pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• BBQ King Albany: 17 January 5pm-9 pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• Pak'nSave Silverdale: 17 January 2pm-2.30pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• BBQ King Albany: 17 January 11am-2pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• BBQ King Albany: 16 January 5pm-6pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline

• BBQ King Albany 15 January 5pm-6pm

Stay home and get tested ASAP, call Healthline