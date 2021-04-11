Covid 19 coronavirus: New case after close contact of Grand Millennium worker tests positive

PM Jacinda Ardern announces starting Sunday NZ will temporally suspend travel from India to combat a surge in infected travellers. Video / NZ Herald

A second worker at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

However, there is believed to be very little additional risk to the community as person has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact of a security guard who tested positive last week.

"This worker and their partner have this afternoon moved to the Auckland quarantine facility," said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the genome sequencing for the case reported late on Thursday had been received and showed a link with a cleaner at the Grand Millennium who tested positive for on March 21.

"The cleaner, known as Case A, and the worker who tested positive last week, are genomically linked to a returnee who arrived back in New Zealand on March 13."

The investigation into how the virus was spread to the security guard who became sick last week is ongoing.

The ministry has also revealed four new locations of interest visited by the guard.

• Bikanervala Bakery on White Swan Rd in Mt Roskill between 1.30 and 2.30pm on April 7.

• Terminus Dairy, 1484 Dominion Road, Mount Roskill – March 31, April 1, April 6, April 7 - 4.30pm to 5.30pm

• White Swan Mobile, 151 White Swan Road, Mount Roskill – March 29 - 3:30pm to 4:30pm

• Bake and Beans, 1484 Dominion Road, Mount Roskill – April 1, April 2, April 6 - 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Anyone who visited these locations during the specified time periods are considered "casual" and is advised by the Ministry of Health to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from exposure.

Balmoral's community testing centre is open until 5pm today, or people can visit any after-hours general practice or urgent care clinic across Auckland for a test today.

Fifteen close contacts of the first Covid-infected MIQ worker, who had not been vaccinated, have now been tested for the virus and are in isolation. Thirteen have so far returned negative test results.

The worker tested positive late on Wednesday and his results made public on Thursday.

He had visited several locations of interest after having a test on the Tuesday but because he had been tested as part of routine workplace testing was not required to be at home.

‌

There were also three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Two of the three arrived from India between April 5 and 9, and tested positive within three days.

The third case arrived from Papua New Guinea on April 8 and tested positive on day 1 of managed isolation.

The total number of active cases across the country is now 109.

The seven-day rolling average of new border-related cases is 9.

The ministry has confirmed a ship crew member in Taranaki who was under investigation had a historical infection that has already been reported overseas. The person has since returned a negative test result.

More than 4300 Covid-19 tests were processed yesterday.