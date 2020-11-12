Covid-19 coronavirus: New Auckland case tried to call in sick, ended up working in a mask

The infected woman worked at A-Z Collections in High St, Auckland.

A woman at the centre of the new Covid outbreak tried to phone in sick to her job at an Auckland CBD store but ended up coming in and wearing a mask.

The woman, aged in her 20s, worked at A-Z Collections in High St in a role serving customers.

The situation has been criticised by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, who says he is frustrated and disappointed by the incident.

It has led to a call for Auckland CBD employees to work from home tomorrow.

The woman became symptomatic on Monday, and was tested on Tuesday.

But despite receiving advice to isolate, she talked to her manager, and went to work on Wednesday, wearing a mask.

Goff said it was a big problem and the worst thing that could've happened.