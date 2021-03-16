Covid-19 coronavirus: MPs to question Ashley Bloomfield on its Covid-19 response

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will front up to MPs this morning, to brief them on the Government's response to Covid-19.

It's a setting Bloomfield is well familiar with – he regularly appears before the Health Select Committee to update MPs.

But he will not physically be at the meeting this morning, as he has a "bit of a head cold" and is working from home.

Opposition MPs, such as Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop, will likely have many questions for Bloomfield.

He will likely zone in on the vaccine rollout, now under way.

Bloomfield may also provide an update on testing and any issues the Ministry of Health has encountered recently.

Meanwhile, no new community cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday but there were two cases in managed isolation.

There were now 95 active cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said.

The two new cases at the border are Kiwis who travelled from India and the United States.

Both tested positive for the infection after day zero routine swabs.

The ministry yesterday reported that four wastewater testing samples — three from a site linked to Papatoetoe and one from a wider wastewater collection point, which includes Papatoetoe — last night returned negative results for Covid.

More information will be provided at 1pm today by Bloomfield and Covid-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins.