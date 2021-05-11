Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry to provide update on MIQ cases, NSW bubble

Sydney's COVID-19 restrictions extended. Video / 9 News

The Ministry of Health is set to provide an update on how the lifting of the NSW travel bubble is going and whether there's any new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Yesterday, there were no new cases in either the community or MIQ, but did reveal two historical cases which were not deemed infectious.

The cases were already in separate MIQ facilities in Christchurch and Auckland and tested positive on day 12 and 0, respectively.

The first flights from Sydney landed back in New Zealand yesterday after a three-day pause due to an outbreak in New South Wales last week.

Two community cases were confirmed in the NSW community but since then authorities on both sides of the Tasman have ruled the risk of transmission remained.

"Public health officials have assessed that the situation in Sydney - following two community cases reported earlier in the week - is contained and there is no evidence to suggest widespread, undetected community transmission," the ministry said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday there would be 500 managed isolation spaces a fortnight allocated over the next 10 months.

The majority would be for skilled and critical workers and include 300 workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme every month from June – with 2400 arriving by March 2022.

The number boosts the approximate 4500 spots already set aside for RSE workers but the extra would be set aside for certain groups on a targeted basis.

The space allocation would "take some pressure off" many sectors struggling for overseas workers including those in construction, agriculture, horticulture and viticulture sectors.

As well as RSE workers, another 240 would go to specialised construction workers between June and October, 400 international students and 100 refugees every six weeks from July.