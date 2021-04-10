Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health update New Zealand case numbers

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins reveals to Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan that a vaccine was offered "several times" to the border worker who tested positive for Covid-19. Audio / Newstalk ZB

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, the Ministry of Health says.

However, there are 10 new border-related cases since yesterday. All are in managed isolation.

Eight of those infected travelled from India via the United Arab Emirates. The remaining two came from the UAE via Malaysia and Canada via the United States.

No new community cases have been detected since Tuesday's announcement that an MIQ security guard had tested positive. Today's update will be made about 1pm.

Ten close contacts of the Grand Millennium worker, who had not been vaccinated, are or have been tested for the virus and are in isolation. No locations of interest for the 24-year-old guard have been identified.

Whole genome sequencing tests yesterday were inconclusive, with results of a follow up test - along with serology testing - expected today.

Most new imported cases in the last week have been in people travelling from India, prompting the Government to ban arrivals from the country, where case numbers are soaring, until at least April 28.

As of yesterday the seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is eight.

Meanwhile, a returnee in managed isolation was last night transported to hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

The person who was in Jet Park Quarantine Facility in Auckland was taken around 11pm.

Full infection prevention and control protocols were observed, a quarantine spokesperson said.