Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health to update infection cases, Sydney cluster grows

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first Covid vaccine with little fuss at Manurewa Marae, saying it was "pretty pain-free". Video / Adam Pearse

As concern around the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney grows, the Ministry of Health is set to release an update on cases here in managed isolation or the community.

A statement is due to be released at 1pm.

Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales still remains but the ministry said yesterday it was "regularly reviewing" developments across the ditch and advice could change at any time.

"New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the Covid-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low," it said yesterday after the announcement of three new cases there.

The city's cluster now has nine cases involving the highly contagious Delta variant.

Yesterday's four new cases in managed isolation were travellers from the Philippines (via Singapore), India (via Qatar), Afghanistan (via UAE) and USA (direct).

New Zealand now has 22 active cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Queensland was also now on alert after recording one new locally acquired infection yesterday - there are fears it could also be the Delta variant.

The two Sydney cases yesterday were both connected to the busy Westfield Bondi Junction mall, which is popular with locals and New Zealand visitors.

At the weekend, the Ministry of Health updated its advice for anyone in New Zealand who was at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend.

"Anyone in New Zealand at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall [including the car park] in Sydney's Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June between 11am to 12pm or Sunday 13 June between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4:30pm should get tested immediately," said the ministry.

"They must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and stay at home until they get a negative test result. They are also advised to continue to monitor for symptoms and if any develop, get tested again."

New South Wales public health officials on Saturday classified the entire Westfield Bondi Junction mall and its car park as a location of interest, not just specific shops.

It follows a case last week involving a very fleeting contact with another case at the busy mall.