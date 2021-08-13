Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry of Health scotches lockdown rumours, updates infection numbers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a plan to start re-opening the borders, starting with a trial this year of home isolation or shorter MIQ stays for selected travellers

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a plan to start re-opening the borders, starting with a trial this year of home isolation or shorter MIQ stays for selected travellers

Health authorities are set to update our latest Covid case numbers as officials scotch rumours circulating on social media surrounding imminent lockdowns.

The Ministry of Health was due to be released at 1pm.

It comes as eight new cases were detected in managed isolation yesterday, including four members of one family who arrived here last week from Malaysia.

Last night the ministry took the rare step of addressing misinformation and rumours on its official Facebook page saying that Healthline - the 0800 phone number that connects people to registered nurses, for medical advice - was reporting people calling about lockdowns and community spread.



"None of the reported rumours are true. There are currently no community cases of Covid-19 or any imminent lockdowns," posted the ministry.

The reported rumours come after Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced that if the highly contagious and dangerous Delta variant of the virus arrived on our shores New Zealand would likely see a quicker move to a level 4 lockdown.

Hipkins also said that further lockdowns were possible and would come with little notice. As a result, people should have a plan in place in such a situation.

Meanwhile, the Government is pressing ahead with its plan to reopen the borders, starting with a trial this year of home isolation or shorter MIQ stays for selected travellers.

‌

Yesterday the Prime Minister outlined how a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel would resume with three "pathways of travel" into New Zealand.

For vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries, no isolation would be required. For vaccinated travellers from medium-risk countries, some isolation would be required – but it could be a shorter stay in MIQ or home isolation.

Coupled with the re-opening is a drive to get as many people vaccinated as possible by the end of the year.

There are currently 43 people who have tested positive for Covid at the border.

After this week's scare involving the Rio De La Plata at the Port of Tauranga where 11 crew tested positive for Covid, two local pilots who boarded the ship were now isolating.

‌

All 72 workers at the port who were associated in some way to the container ship, have now returned at least one negative test with six results still come for additional tests.

The vessel has now left New Zealand.

A second foreign container ship with a Covid outbreak among crew, the Mattina, remains in quarantine in Bluff. Yesterday morning 13 of the original 21 mariners remained on board the vessel.

The Health Ministry said five crew members who returned negative test results, including the captain, had completed a fortnight in managed isolation. A sixth mariner, who had serological evidence of an historical infection, remained in managed isolation in Christchurch.

Of the 15 mariners who tested positive, three were considered by local public health officials to not yet meet the definition of having recovered.