Covid 19 coronavirus: Long queues at Auckland testing stations after further two cases confirmed

Long queues are already forming at Covid testing sites around Auckland - especially on the North Shore, where two further cases of the virus were confirmed overnight.

Lines of vehicles could be seen at the North Harbour Stadium testing station, in Albany, before it even opened at 8am.

There is also a long wait already at the Victor Eaves Park site, in Orewa.

By 9am, the line of vehicles could be seen snaking around the park driveway.

A queue of vehicles at the testing station in Albany early this morning. Photo / RNZ

Long queues are forming at Victor Eaves Park in Orewa this morning. Photo / RNZ

In comparison, the testing site at Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust in Henderson, West Auckland, is not as busy this morning.

A spokesman told the Herald: "It's very quiet actually, which is a little weird."

It seemed the rush to get tested had eased back dramatically after Monday, when they tested about 600 people at the Henderson site.

However, a pop-up clinic the Trust set up in Parakai on Monday reeled in about 400 people and saw a long line of vehicles snaking down the main road.

#CovidTesting 🦠Mōrena. Whānau Waipareira Testing Center continues to remain open 7 days a week. Corner Catherine & Edsel Streets, Henderson. For whānau in Albany/Sulverdale/Orewa please see the below link for further details on self isolation & testing. https://t.co/4gRM6H8cMM pic.twitter.com/YB0XPD679y — Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust (@WaipareiraTrust) January 27, 2021

Despite the quiet turnout early today, the spokesman said they would remain open seven days a week to provide that ongoing service to the local community.

There has been a surge in testing this week after the Ministry of Health confirmed a 56-year-old woman who had completed her managed isolation period at the Pullman Auckland hotel had since tested positive for Covid-19 while out in the community.

Officials say she has since recovered.

However, authorities announced late last night that two other people - now known to be an adult and a child - were officially being treated as confirmed Covid cases.

The pair are understood to be from the Orewa area and are now being moved to the quarantine facility in South Auckland.

A total of 12 locations of interest are connected to the pair so far and have been released by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who visited those places is being urged to get a Covid test as soon as possible.