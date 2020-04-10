In the run-up to lockdown, food and grocery businesses stocked up to meet customer demand. But a lack of clarity about exactly who could operate during alert level 4 lockdown meant many were forced to close at the last minute.
For local Tauranga butcher Doug Jarvis, he found out the day before lockdown.
"At 4.15pm, when we've already ordered thousands of dollars' worth of stock, we were told by Retail Meat and the Retail Association that all butchers, bakeries and fruit and veg shops had to close," he said. "Disaster!"
"The biggest issue has been around that clarity of information and the integrity of information. There is a lot of misinformation on social media and the clarity coming from the Government is very much principle focused but there is a lot of nuanced and grey areas," Matt Cowley, of the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, said.
Jarvis says more guidance was needed around what he could and couldn't do, as New Zealand approached alert level 4.