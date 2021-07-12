Covid 19 coronavirus: Latest cases and NSW update, ship with infected mariners docks in Wellington

The first green flights from NSW to New Zealand are expected to land tomorrow. Photo / Alex Burton

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

The Viking Bay, a deep-sea fishing vessel carrying two Covid-infected mariners, has docked at Queens Wharf in Wellington.

Crew on board can be seen wearing masks. A white tent has been set up on the wharf where Customs officials are waiting.

All 20 crew onboard the vessel, which had been floating off the coast of Taranaki, will be tested for Covid.

The Ministry of Health is providing a Covid-19 update at 1pm today.

After consulting with Wellington City Council and Wellington's CentrePort, the Government decided the Viking Bay will dock at Queens Wharf in downtown Wellington.

A perimeter fence will be put up around the area where the ship will dock.

All 20 crew members aboard will undergo a "comprehensive health check," which will include testing when they arrive.

Most will then be transported to an MIQ facility to complete at least 14 days in managed isolation.

Customs' group manager maritime Stephen Waugh has said there is very low public health risk.

"The crew will be transported at a time that will minimise the risk of coming into contact with members of the public," he said.

"Customs will maintain presence at the port throughout the operation, with the support of additional security personnel, and the Police Maritime Unit maintaining watch over the water."

Customs said all Government and CentrePort staff who interact with the vessel or crew are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the emergency Air NZ "green flights" from New South Wales over the next two weeks have all sold out.

They went on sale this morning at 10am and were snapped up immediately.

Only 40 to 60 seats were made available on each flight on a first-in, first-served basis.

The emergency flights have been put on for New Zealanders who are stranded in the Australian state because of the latest Covid-19 outbreak there.

Anyone wanting to be granted a trip home on compassionate or urgent grounds can call (04) 439 8235 from 10am to 10pm (NZT) Monday to Friday. People can also send an email via NSW2NZ@mfat.govt.nz.

They will need to meet eligibility requirements, such as there being a serious health or safety risk that means they need to return to New Zealand as soon as possible.

Leanne Geraghty, of Air New Zealand, said: "We would love to be able to bring more Kiwis home to their families, but we're limited by the availability of [managed isolation and quarantine] spots."

Those trying to get home on any of these flights do not have to search for an MIQ spot separately, because each seat will be linked to an available room in an MIQ facility.

About 20 per cent of all MIQ spots are being set aside for those wanting to get home urgently on compassionate grounds. Those are being managed by government officials, the airline said.

The first green flights from NSW are scheduled to touch down tomorrow at 2.25pm in Auckland and 11.55pm in Christchurch, respectively.

The next flights throughout the week are scheduled to arrive in Auckland, while one will land in Christchurch on July 23.