Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwis fight back after NZ compared to Nazi Germany

A right-wing British politician has outraged Kiwis online after likening New Zealand to Nazi Germany in a series of tweets taking aim at Jacinda Ardern and the Government's Covid response.

Suzanne Evans, a former journalist who hopped from the Conservative Party to the UK Independence Party before ditching politics, regularly shares posts critical of using lockdowns to tackle Covid-19.

Yesterday Evans said that "New Zealand now has a fascist government under @jacindaardern. Are you going to act, @amnesty?".

The comment came above a retweet from fellow lockdown-sceptic Bernie Spofforth, who had shared an edited video containing messages from Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda Ardern about the policy of moving all positive cases to quarantine facilities and enforcing testing.

The video spliced together a press briefing from Bloomfield and a Facebook live video from Ardern and added graphics and memes.

New Zealand now has a fascist government under @jacindaardern. Are you going to act, @amnesty? https://t.co/kyZKETU0gt — Suzanne Evans (@SuzanneEvans1) October 27, 2020

Kiwis who saw the tweet poured scorn on Evans' critical take, with one mockingly tweeting: "Amnesty, please help us, Jacinda is forcing us to go to Shapeshifter gigs in stunning vineyards".

"It's called quarantine," wrote another. "You may have heard of it. People have used it for thousands of years to quell the spread of disease."

Suzanne Evans has taken aim at NZ's Covid response. Photo / Getty/Dean Purcell

Another sarcastically pointed out that, unlike in many countries, Kiwi kids are able to go to school despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Did you also know, in New Zealand under Comrade Jacinda Ardern they send ALL children, even those UNDER FIVE YEARS OLD, to government mandated education camps instead of keeping them at home to be educated via Zoom while their parents work from home? It's horrific."

Kiwi journalist Giovanni Tiso skewered Evans' jab at our democracy, writing: "A fascist government that was re-elected in a landslide".

Others went further.

"Giovanni is lying. Jacinda overthrew the existing government in the great "Battle of Mission Bay" (look it up) she single-handedly killed the opposition leader who was riding a Yak. They had to find two other leaders to battle her but even they couldn't withstand her sorcery."

Dr Jin Russell, a developmental paediatrician and PhD candidate in life course epidemiology at the University of Auckland, took up arms against Spofford's original tweet, dissecting the misinformation in a thread of tweets.

There is a concerning amount of misinformation on social media at present, but what is most concerning is seeing easily correctable misinformation spread by overseas commentators about New Zealand’s successful and popular COVID-19 strategy. Here’s a thread on better NZ info /1 https://t.co/G12F6P2ItT — Jin Russell (@DrJinRussell) October 27, 2020

Faced with the backlash, Evans doubled down and compared New Zealand to 1930s Nazi Germany.

The only thing more depressing than having to tweet this is having to tweet about the replies lapping what Ardern is doing. As I’ve said before, I could never understand 1930s Nazi Germany. Now it’s all too painfully obvious how it happened. https://t.co/ePgYEngewR — Suzanne Evans (@SuzanneEvans1) October 27, 2020

Kiwis were quick to shrug this nonsense off with some hard-case replies and others criticised Evans' linking our Covid response to the horrors of the Holocaust.

I think you'll find this double down is far better for you than whatever it is that you are on tonight, and thats saying something. Please get nutritional help. pic.twitter.com/VgCqIZLJ91 — Dr Dan (the bandage man) (@docdanz007) October 27, 2020

I think comparing the actions of New Zealand to the Nazis belittles the Holocaust and the mass extermination of millions of Jews. — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) October 27, 2020

New Zealand's efforts in fighting Covid-19 have been widely praised, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently highlighting the steps New Zealand took to eliminate Covid-19 within the community.

In a four-minute video posted on social media, the WHO details how the country went from its first case of coronavirus, on February 28, to the peak of daily new cases at 89, to successfully eliminating the virus within a matter of months.

The video singles out New Zealand's plan, including the strict lockdown measures, the isolation of any positive cases and close contacts, as well as the country's contact tracing method.

It features footage from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's addresses to the nation, including the level 4 lockdown announcement, as well as interviews with some of the country's top experts, including Bloomfield.

According to the WHO, New Zealand acted quickly and followed the organisation's guidance around isolation and contact tracing, all of which were key in eliminating the virus.

While Covid-19 numbers continue to rise across the world, with many countries seeing big resurgences and recording thousands of daily new cases, breaking grim new records every day, New Zealand continues to tackle small numbers of the virus, with mandatory quarantine for anyone who arrives in the country.