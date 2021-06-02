Covid 19 coronavirus: Hundreds of travellers from Melbourne waiting on test results

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub vaccinates bubbles. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Health officials are waiting on test results for hundreds of people who recently arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne - the city now dealing with a Covid outbreak.

A total of 650 recent arrivals from the greater Melbourne region have been identified and are waiting for test results that will prove whether or not they have the virus.

Of those people, 511 are ordinary members of the public who arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne between May 20 to May 25 - when the city started to identify the latest Covid-19 cluster.

The remaining 139 people who are still waiting on test results are flight crew members.

The figures have been revealed in an update from the Ministry of Health this morning.

It confirmed that the number of travellers who had arrived into the country from Melbourne between that period had gone up to 4749.

The rest of the travellers have tested negative, do not require a test or have returned to Australia.

