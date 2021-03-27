Covid 19 coronavirus: Hundreds of Aucklanders queue for vaccination despite delays

Border workers are being given Covid-19 vaccinations by the Ministry of Health. Photo / Ministry of Health

Long queues faced people who had pre-booked appointments for Covid-19 vaccine shots at an Auckland vaccination centre; one woman faced an hour wait beyond her booking time.

The centre on Highbrook Drive has a capacity limit of 400 people, but by 10am, more than 500 people were reported to have shown up.

The centre was fully staffed this morning, ready to vaccinate 600 people.

A last-minute rush in for bookings was blamed for the delays, as vaccinations for border workers and their household contacts line up.

A woman told the Herald she was booked in for 10am but was left unseen until 11am.

"As soon as we became aware of the situation, we worked quickly to reduce the delay," a Northern Region Health Coordination Centre spokesperson told the Herald.

"People waiting in the queue to receive their vaccine were offered the opportunity to be vaccinated at another one of our vaccination centres, or to rebook for another time that would be convenient to them."

There are currently no queues and people are receiving their vaccine within the anticipated timeframe of up to 90 minutes from arrival.