Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case in MIQ, one historical case

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

Health officials have also uncovered a historical case - someone who arrived in February from India at the end of February but was only found to have the disease when tested as part of a job application.

"It's important to reiterate that historical cases are not considered to be infectious," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into cases at MIQ facilities at the Grand Mercure and Grand Millennium hotels.

Health officials said yesterday the results from genome sequencing showed a link between two infected returnees at Auckland's Grand Mercure MIQ facility.

The returnees were staying in separate rooms on different floors. They arrived on separate flights within two days of each other.

Today, the ministry said it had been in contact with 233 of 258 people who left the Grand Mercure. They are being re-tested and so far there have been 95 negative results.

The investigation into how a cleaner at the Grand Millennium, referred to as Case A, was exposed to Covid-19 is continuing.

All close and casual contacts of Case A have returned negative initial tests.

"We expect further test results in the coming days," the ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 2125.

Health officials are carrying out an average of 4900 tests everyday.