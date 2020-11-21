Covid 19 Coronavirus: How the latest cluster has spread and how today's community case is linked

Today's community Covid-19 case is a close contact of a Defence Force worker linked to the cluster that broke out earlier this month.

Officially dubbed "Case F" by health authorities, the person is a border worker in Wellington and a close contact of the second Defence Force staff member who became infected earlier this month.

That employee, known as Case B, is the Wellington-based person who caught a flight to Auckland for a meeting.

While at that meeting, they came into contact with the original Defence Force staffer who became infected while working at Auckland's Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility - but turned up to the meeting without knowing that.

Today's newest community case is one of 55 close contacts of Case B and had been self-isolating at home since the first week of November.

Last Wednesday, however, they chose to go into a dedicated managed isolation facility in Wellington and where they remain still after testing positive for coronavirus.

Six people now linked to Defence Force cluster

Within the space of a fortnight six people in Auckland and Wellington have become infected. But exactly how all the Covid-positive people contracted the virus remains a mystery.

On November 8, the public learned a close contact of Case A had contracted the deadly virus.

Referred to as Case B, it was later confirmed that person was also a Defence Force employee.

The Ministry of Health said while Case B did not work with Case A at the Jet Park quarantine facility, he was at a work-related meeting on November 4 in Auckland before travelling home to Wellington.

Passengers wearing face masks disembarking from a commuter train at Wellington Railway Station in August. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All those who attended the same meeting had been identified and were self-isolating as a precaution.

Case B was transferred to a quarantine facility in Wellington and five household contacts went into self-isolation.

Alarm was sparked by Case B's movements after flying on Air New Zealand flight NZ 457 between Auckland and Wellington on Thursday, November 5, and did not wear a mask.

Passengers seated two seats in all directions were contacted and asked to get tested and self-isolate until November 19.

As an added precaution, health officials asked households of flight close contacts to isolate until advised that their flight close contact had had a negative result.

Case B reported developing mild symptoms late the next day.

On Monday, November 9 - three days after Case B was shifted to quarantine - 55 close contacts of the Defence Force worker were identified. Of those, 32 people returned a negative result.

Case B had three household contacts - all of whom tested negative.

The household contacts included two young children who attended two different schools, Boulcott Primary and Hutt Intermediate, in Lower Hutt.

The children were put into isolation and returned a negative test after day three.

The students had been off school on Friday, November 6 - the day the Defence Force worker started showing symptoms - and as a precaution, remained in isolation for 14 days.

The Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Genome sequencing matched Case A and B, confirming transmission of Covid-19 from the first Defence Force staffer to the second.

Of 58 close contacts identified for Case B, 56 had returned a negative result and two were pending.

Downtown Auckland put into lockdown after community case

Then last week, on Thursday, a new case emerged - Case C. It was found that person was a close contact of Case B and tested positive on the day before, on November 11.

That person met Case B for lunch in Wellington at the Little Penang restaurant on The Terrace on Friday afternoon. On developing symptoms on Saturday they self-isolated at home and had a Covid-19 test.

Although initially returning a negative result on day three, they were moved to quarantine at the Grand Mercure in Wellington as a precaution. A second test confirmed a positive result.

Then, an AUT student (Case D) aged in her 20s who works at the A-Z Collections store in downtown Auckland, tested positive. She was genomically linked to the original Defence Force worker who was infected at the quarantine hotel.

And last Friday, a neighbour (Case E) who lives in the same apartment building as the Auckland student with Covid-19 returned a "weak positive" test for coronavirus.

After six days without a new community case officials revealed today's community case.

The cluster continues to vex health officials who are yet to work out how Case A who became infected working at a quarantine facility transmitted the disease to the inner-city tertiary student.

Health authorities yesterday revealed they were still continuing to follow up contacts from existing cases that were part of this cluster.