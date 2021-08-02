Covid 19 coronavirus: Four new cases in MIQ, none in community

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland records 13 community cases, lockdown extended by 5 days. Video / 9 News Australia

There are no new cases in the community today and four in managed isolation, says the Ministry of Health.

There are now 37 active cases in New Zealand. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Contact tracing teams have identified 4,884 people who have travelled back from Queensland since last Monday and have made contact with 4,681 people, using details from Nau Mai Râ, to provide them with this advice.

The Ministry said contract tracing staff have also identified 2,999 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25 and 30 and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test.

Of those 1,113 have so far returned a negative test; 1669 tests are due within the next couple of days; the remainder are currently being assessed for follow-up.

There are 214 people who have arrived from Victoria in the past week that are still to be assessed for follow-up.

Of the four new cases at the border, three arrived from the UK and one from the United Arab Emirates. The history of the fourth case is still to be determined.

Meanwhile the roll-out of the Covid vaccine continues and so far more than 1.94 million doses have been given.

Of these, 1.2 million are first doses and more than 740,000 are second doses.

Almost 109,000 Māori and 75,000 Pacific peoples have received their first vaccination.

About 70,300 Māori and 48,000 Pacific peoples have also received their second doses.

Yesterday alone more than 17,700 first jabs and more than 4,600 second jabs were given.

Meanwhile, the Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff with 14 of the original 21 mariners still on board the vessel.

Four mariners from the vessel, who tested negative for Covid-19, remain in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

One of the two mariners currently in Southland Hospital will be discharged from hospital today, but will be transferred to Southern DHB accommodation so he can receive ongoing medical care for an unrelated condition.

The Captain, who has tested negative for the virus, also remains in Southern DHB arranged accommodation in Southland.

Another mariner, who is currently aboard the Mattina, will also be moved to a managed isolation facility in Christchurch after there was evidence of a historical Covid-19 infection. He was originally required to remain on board to maintain the basic functions of the vessel.

Infection, prevention and control procedures including the use of appropriate PPE will be used to move him from the ship to quarantine.

"Every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe," the MoH statement said.

Meanwhile the Viking Bay vessel in quarantine at Queens Wharf in Wellington has had a full deep clean and is due to leave with all 20 crew this afternoon.

Testing for Covid continues with 3284 tests processed yesterday, lower than the daily average of 6560 for the week.