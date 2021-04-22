Covid 19 coronavirus: Details on any new virus cases; probe continues into infected cleaner case

Seventeen workers who clean planes at Auckland Airport are now in self-isolation after a fellow cleaner tested positive for Covid this week. Photo / Alex Burton

The number of close contacts of the aircraft cleaner who contracted Covid-19 after working inside a jet that had carried a person harbouring the infection has risen to 31.

There are no new community cases of Covid-19 to report today but three in managed isolation, according to the Ministry of Health.

One of the new cases arrived in New Zealand on April from India and tested positive on day 17 after coming into contact with another case, reported on April 7.

Officials have revealed genome sequencing connected the cleaner's infection to a traveller from Ethiopia who arrived in the country on April 10. The pair both had the identical UK strain.

According to border case details the infected Ethiopian traveller tested positive on day three of routine swabs.

To date no one connected to the cleaner, who is in her 50s, has tested positive. That includes five household contacts.

There are still just three locations of interest including Movenpick Dominion Rd, New Lynn Bunnings and the foodcourt at Westfield St Lukes mall.

All were visited by the ill worker last Saturday.

The ministry advised people who were in the same place at the same time to monitor symptoms for the next fortnight, regarding fellow customers as casual contacts.

Yesterday Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins defended the airport protocols that allowed the cleaner to work in the airport's red zone one day and the green zone on another shift.



The cleaner, who works for Menzies, is the latest of 15 border-related cases since July last year.

This week has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of new Covid cases with just one new infection detected in managed isolation, a traveller from Switzerland, and two close contacts of infected travellers from India who arrived earlier this month.