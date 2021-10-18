Covid 19 coronavirus Delta variant: Retirement village worker tests positive for Covid-19

A staff member at Remuera Gardens Retirement Village has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Google

Residents at Remuera Gardens Retirement Village are being offered a Covid test after a staff member went to work while infectious with Covid-19.

All staff are now being tested and residents are also being given the opportunity to do the same.

In a statement Remuera Gardens said the risk of Covid spreading in the retirement village was low due to high levels of vaccination and the use of PPE.

"Remuera Gardens has communicated with all staff, residents and resident families, for those in its care home, advising of this situation and are providing appropriate support."

Some 98 per cent of staff and 96 per cent of residents are double vaccinated. The Covid-positive staff member had one dose of the vaccine.

It comes as there are 60 new cases of Covid in the community today - 57 in Auckland and 3 in the Waikato.