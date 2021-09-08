Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Two new locations of interest released in Auckland

New level 2 rules kick in for most of the country - 15 new cases of Covid-19 in the community in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Another large supermarket and a petrol station have been added to the Health Ministry's Covid locations of interest.

9am update

Two new locations were added to the Ministry of Health's website this morning - both in areas in Māngere, South Auckland.

- Mobil Walmsley Rd, 101 Walmsley Rd, Favona

- Pak'nSave Māngere, corner of Bader Drive and Orly Ave, Māngere

A positive case or cases visited the Mobil petrol station on Walmsley Rd on Friday, August 27. The affected time is 11.59am to 12.15pm.

The Mobil petrol station at 101 Walmsley Rd, Favona, was visited by a Covid case on Friday, August 27. Image / Google

Pak'nSave Māngere is linked to a Covid case who was at the supermarket on Sunday, August 29, for an hour between 8pm and 9pm.

In both cases, the Ministry of Health is advising anyone who was there at the same time to monitor their health for Covid symptoms for 14 days after the day of exposure.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve."

Although new locations of interest continue to pop up, the number of locations being released over the past few days has started to lessen.

There does, however, continue to show a number of locations being visited by Covid positive cases in the past week - with the latest visit in the community recorded on Monday.

A positive case was at the Unichem Māngere East Pharmacy, at 7A/359 Massey Rd in Māngere East, between 3.18pm and 3.23pm that day.

Anyone who was there must watch out for Covid symptoms for 14 days since Monday and get a test done if symptoms start to appear.

