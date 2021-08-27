Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Total new cases around 70 as Jacinda Ardern mulls alert levels

Kiwis have been heading out in record numbers to get tested. Photo / Alex Burton

Kiwis have been heading out in record numbers to get tested. Photo / Alex Burton

Around 70 new Covid cases are expected to be revealed today as the Government mulls relaxing lockdown restrictions for parts of New Zealand, the Herald understands.



The Herald understands the Ministry of Health will announce about 70 new cases today in the community and managed isolation facilities, bringing the total number of cases in the Delta outbreak to almost 350.

More details are due to be released in a statement – there is no 1pm press conference today.

The case information will form a crucial part of the Government's decision about alert levels, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will announce from the Beehive at 3pm. Be sure to revisit nzherald.co.nz to watch their announcement live.

Cases in NSW

There are 882 cases of Covid in New South Wales today.

Cases peaked at over 1000 on Thursday.

Two Covid-related deaths were also reported by NSW Health - a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s. The death toll in the current outbreak now stands at a total of 81.

There are currently 767 Covid-19 cases admitted to hospital in NSW, with 117 people in intensive care, 47 of whom require ventilation.

Since the Sydney outbreak began in mid-June, there have been 16,556 local cases reported.

Most of NSW is nearly 10 weeks into lockdown but chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has warned that the state is still yet to hit the peak of its current outbreak.

New locations of interest

New locations of interest in Auckland have been released by health officials today.

The ministry has confirmed that an Auckland school in Ōtāhuhu is among the locations of interest. The school has already publicly announced they are affected after a student tested positive.

Anyone who was at the school on Tuesday, August 17, between 8am and 3.15pm is considered a close contact.

The University of Auckland's maths department building is another major location. Anyone who was at the building, on 38 Princes St, on Tuesday, August 17, between 9.22am and 5pm is affected.

Three of the new locations were visited by a positive case or cases while the country has been in alert level 4 lockdown.

A positive case visited the Pacific Fresh Māngere store, at 423 Roscommon Road in Clendon Park, on Saturday August 21. The affected time is between 2pm and 2.30pm.

A positive case also visited the Wholesale Meats Direct shop, at 257 East Tāmaki Rd in Otara, for two hours on Saturday. They were there between 10am and 12pm and anyone who was there at the same time is told to monitor their health and look out for any Covid symptoms.

They must self-isolate for 14 days and if symptoms develop, get a Covid test and stay home until a negative result comes back.

A Covid positive case was at the Mascot Ave Dairy Māngere, at 51 Mascot Avenue, for 15 minutes between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Tuesday (August 24).

As of yesterday, there are 277 positive cases of Covid in this outbreak.

With 68 new community cases announced, yesterday saw the highest number of positive cases in the community since the country went into an alert level 4 lockdown just before midnight last Tuesday.

Of these, 263 people are in Auckland and 14 people are in Wellington.

A second quarantine facility has been commissioned in Auckland to cater for the burgeoning caseload.

Health officials revealed yesterday 154 cases to date were epidemiologically linked, and a further 123 the links were still to be established.

There are currently 6 epidemiologically-linked subclusters identified within this outbreak.

The two largest clusters are the Birkdale Social Network cluster associated with Case A (approximately 41 confirmed cases) and a cluster associated with an Assembly of God church in Māngere (approximately 117 confirmed cases).

The remaining clusters have fewer than 15 people associated with them.

Health officials also revealed that Covid-19 has been detected in samples collected from the Christchurch catchment August 21 and 23, following previous negative results.

However, there are at least three positive cases in MIQ facilities in Christchurch and these results are consistent with virus shedding from those cases, which we have seen previously.

Further samples will be taken from around Christchurch today, with results expected by the end of the week. All other South Island sites are negative.