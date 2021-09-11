Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Three people, including baby, test positive to Covid-19 after Middlemore Hospital visit

Three people who went to Middlemore Hospital this week, including a 5-month-old baby, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Ministry of Health statement tonight. Photo / Michael Craig

Counties Manukau District Health Board were told this afternoon a woman who'd been in their care had tested positive for the virus after developing symptoms following her discharge.

"The woman presented to and was discharged from Middlemore Hospital's Birthing and Assessment Unit on Wednesday following a routine form of antenatal assessment.

"She developed symptoms the following day and after receiving health advice from her midwife, underwent a Covid-19 test which returned the positive result. The woman is now in a managed isolation facility."

The other two positive cases were a parent and their 5-month-old baby, who arrived at Middlemore Hospital's Kidz First Emergency Department yesterday afternoon.

Both are now under the management of the Auckland Regional Public Health

Service (ARPHS), according to the ministry statement.

The parent answered negative to screening contact questions - indicating they had had no exposure to Covid-19, nor had they been at any location of interest.

However, the child was identified as being symptomatic by clinical staff in triage.

"As such the child was managed under Middlemore Hospital's Covid pathways, which is in place for all Covid suspect patients. Part of this process includes undergoing a Covid swab.

"As a hospital admission for the presentation was not required, the parent and their child were discharged and advised to isolate at home."

Staff were wearing the appropriate PPE, including N95 masks and goggles and for this reason no staff members would need to stand down.

"In line with Covid-19 guidelines, all presentations to ED are socially distanced and adults are required to wear a mask. However, out of an abundance of caution, ARPHS is investigating five potential contacts."

The woman who tested positive after having been in the birthing unit was asymptomatic and had answered no to screening contact questions – indicating she had had no exposure to or symptoms of Covid-19 and hadn't been at any location of interest.

"As the woman was at the birthing unit within a 48-hour window prior to developing symptoms, ARPHS has deemed that some staff members and patients are considered contacts."

The district health board was working out how many patients would be deemed contacts and would contact them to ensure they're informed and able to isolate safely.

They're also working with Occupational Health and ARPHS to understand the contact status of any impacted staff, and the related requirements.

The health board wanted to thank the woman for recognising her symptoms when they developed and for being tested as soon as possible.

"Doing so has enabled Counties Manukau DHB and ARPHS to trace any potentially impacted staff members and patients as quickly as possible."