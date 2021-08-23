Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Thieves target online food deliveries in Auckland

Aucklanders have reported parcel thefts shortly after delivery. Photo / Michael Craig

Aucklanders fear opportunistic thieves have been targeting their food boxes and online order deliveries during lockdown.

A number of residents have reported having their parcel stolen from their property shortly after it was delivered, since the country moved to alert level 4 restrictions last week.

A mother-of-four in Sandringham told the Herald her Hello Fresh food box was stolen from her front porch within eight minutes of it being delivered.

"I was super pissed off because I was waiting for that box, I can't get to the supermarket because I just had surgery a couple of weeks ago," she said.

The box was delivered to her property at 7.49am on Sunday and she received a photo from the courier confirming that.

Her husband went and checked the box had arrived, then went back inside to get ready to take the dog for a walk.

The Sandringham resident said during that time, someone took the box from the porch then drove off with it, and her husband saw the box in the back of the person's car as they drove off.

"It was literally eight minutes, I'm pretty sure he was following the courier driver.

"I'm on crutches, I'm just trying to organise my life and my kids and it's just really annoying obviously.

"My husband had to go to a supermarket and do a whole other shop."

In nearby Coyle St another resident said her Mighty Ape parcel was stolen on Monday morning from her letterbox within an hour of being delivered.

Edna Lee received an email saying her package had been delivered but when she checked her letterbox she found it wide open and nothing inside. Her neighbours' letterboxes were also left wide open.

"It is quite sad that this is happening in our community," Lee told the Herald.

"It is very creepy and surprising to see now this is happening to streets where there is a lot of traffic. I also feel sorry for the delivery people who must be working very hard in haste as there must be a lot of people ordering essential items online."

Lee urges others to keep an eye on their letterboxes.

"Maybe putting a sign on your mailbox to get things delivered to your door might help."

New Zealand Post said: "Instances of parcels being stolen after they are delivered is very disappointing.

"While we haven't seen an increase in this type of theft after delivery, it's always a good reminder to be vigilant. If a parcel is stolen after NZ Post completes delivery of the item, the theft becomes a police matter."

It advises people to use its Parcel Leave service, which lets the delivery driver know exactly where to leave it for it to be safe.

Customers can also opt for their parcels to be dropped to their doors.

Similar advice was given by Mighty Ape, which said it had not received any reports of stolen parcels.

"We recommend that customers use delivery instructions so that their packages can be left in secure locations, and if possible, to keep an eye on the location throughout the day."

Police said it was too early to have meaningful or accurate data on delivery thefts.

Police said they would maintain a visible presence in communities across the country, including actively stopping vehicles to ensure people's travel is for essential purposes only.

"For the safety of our communities it is absolutely vital that everyone continues to adhere to the restrictions in place," they said in a statement.

New Zealand Couriers' Auckland office said they had not received any reports of stolen deliveries.

My Food Bag also said it hadn't been an issue for its customers.

Hello Fresh and Mighty Ape have been approached for comment.