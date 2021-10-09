Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Pop-up testing centres get into swing, three new locations of interest

The Ministry of Health has announced a new Covid case in a person in the Bay of Plenty this evening. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has announced a new Covid case in a person in the Bay of Plenty this evening. Video / NZ Herald

Three new locations of interest have been added in Katikati after a person tested positive in the community for Covid-19.

The locations, all from Thursday, are Hammer Hardware from 10am to noon, the Good Life op shop from 11.05am to 12.25pm, and Waipuna Hospice Shop from 11.15am to 12.50pm.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber said he was called at about 6.20pm yesterday and told of the positive Covid-19 case.

"We're advised that this person had the tracing app and religiously used it."

He said an abundance of caution characterised the approach now and pop-up testing centres were opening this morning.

Webber said he didn't want to be a "rubbernecker" and pester health authorities for every detail about the case.

Motorists arriving at a Katikati pop-up testing centre this morning, after a person who arrived in the community tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Carmen Hall

"I just need to know they've got it under control," he told the Herald this morning.

He said local vaccination rates weren't as high as he'd like them to be but there were many reasons for that.

"There are pockets in our community where they haven't got the facilities to drive to get vaccinated."

Webber said work was under way to address that, and he was proud of hauora Māori health providers' efforts to reach communities facing challenges getting vaccinated.

The person who tested positive lived in Pukekohe and was busy moving to a rural area in alert level 2 north of Katikati, the Ministry of Health said.

The test result was typical of those from early or late infection stages and was under further investigation yesterday.

Simon Bridges, MP for Tauranga, said it was concerning to see Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty, but he acknowledged the Ministry's assessment of a low public health risk.

Simon Bridges urged people to get vaccinated and said the Government should urgently increase local intensive care unit capacity. Photo / Greg Bowker

This morning, he urged people to get vaccinated and said the Government should urgently increase local intensive care unit capacity.

"Vaccination and ICU capacity are the keys to a strong, effective Bay of Plenty health response," Bridges said on Facebook.

Te Manu Toroa was preparing to swab people in a line of more than 15 cars at Katikati this morning.

Nurse Jessy Tamihana and mobile vaccine co-ordinator Chris Jacob had set up the station before 8.45am.

Jacob said eight nurses were at four stations. He said the nurses rallied on Saturday night at short notice and were helping the district health board.

He said anxieties could be running high in the community and if anyone felt concerned or had symptoms, it was important to come and get checked out.

Nurse Jessy Tamihana and Te Manu Toroa Health Services Māngai Chris Jacob at a Katikati pop-up testing centre this morning. Photo / Carmen Hall

The Ministry of Health said a vaccination clinic at Katikati RSA and Citizens Club on the corner of Henry and Main Roads will open from 10am to 2pm today. No booking was needed.

Testing sites in Katikati would be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm. These included Katikati Medical Centre, and an additional site at the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms.

Health authorities said the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms site would extend its opening hours if needed. Tests are free of charge.